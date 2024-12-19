Global News: Power Shifts and Humanitarian Crises Unveiled

The latest world news highlights several pressing global issues. Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of committing acts of genocide in Gaza through water deprivation, raising legal and ethical alarms.

In Romania, political instability deepens as the Social Democrat Party retreats from coalition talks amid presidential election controversies involving alleged Russian interference.

Amid regional tensions, Israel targets Yemen's ports and energy sites, further entrenching conflict. Concurrently, ceasefire negotiations gain momentum as international mediators work to alleviate the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)