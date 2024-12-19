BRS Leader K Kavitha Condemns Telangana Government's Musi River Project

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader and Member of Legislative Council, K Kavitha, launched a scathing attack on the Telangana government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Kavitha accused the administration of planning to displace impoverished communities near the Musi River under the guise of a beautification project aimed at real estate development.

Kavitha criticized what she described as a corrupt Congress regime, asserting that the government's intention to commercialize the area would negatively impact the poor residents. She claimed that despite denials, evidence has emerged showing a Preliminary Project Report indicating plans for real estate advancement. Kavitha pledged her party's commitment to oppose these measures.

Additionally, Chief Minister Reddy has defended the proposed project, positioning it as a move to boost tourism and conserve historical edifices. He pointed out that agreements have been made with CII to restore ancient structures, while affirming the government's dedication to improving both tourism and welfare in Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)