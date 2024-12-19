Mayawati Demands Retraction of Shah’s Ambedkar Remark

In a recent development, BSP chief Mayawati demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah retract his controversial comment on B R Ambedkar, which she claims has disrespected the revered Dalit leader and fueled anger among his followers.

The political storm comes as tensions between the BJP and opposition parties escalate over Shah's remark in the Rajya Sabha earlier this week. Not aligning with any major coalition, the BSP has taken a unique stance amidst the ongoing debate.

Mayawati further criticized the Congress, accusing it of disrespecting Ambedkar historically. She urged Ambedkar's followers to remain loyal to the BSP, describing it as their true ally.

(With inputs from agencies.)