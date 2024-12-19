Left Menu

Mayawati Demands Retraction of Shah’s Ambedkar Remark

BSP chief Mayawati called for Union Home Minister Amit Shah to retract his recent remark on B R Ambedkar, claiming it disrespected the Dalit leader and angered his followers. She also criticized Congress for its historical treatment of Ambedkar, urging followers to remember only the BSP supports them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:04 IST
Mayawati Demands Retraction of Shah’s Ambedkar Remark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, BSP chief Mayawati demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah retract his controversial comment on B R Ambedkar, which she claims has disrespected the revered Dalit leader and fueled anger among his followers.

The political storm comes as tensions between the BJP and opposition parties escalate over Shah's remark in the Rajya Sabha earlier this week. Not aligning with any major coalition, the BSP has taken a unique stance amidst the ongoing debate.

Mayawati further criticized the Congress, accusing it of disrespecting Ambedkar historically. She urged Ambedkar's followers to remain loyal to the BSP, describing it as their true ally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024