Delhi Congress Demands Apology from Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Remarks
Delhi Congress workers staged a protest near the BJP headquarters demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's apology and resignation over his comments about B R Ambedkar. Led by Devender Yadav, the protesters accused Shah of insulting Ambedkar and devaluing the Constitution and democracy.
Delhi Congress workers and leaders organized a protest near the BJP headquarters on Thursday, demanding an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks concerning B R Ambedkar.
The protest, steered by Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, asserted that Shah insulted Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, while undermining democratic principles and marginalized communities.
Charges were leveled against Shah for promoting governance aligned with 'Manusmriti' over the Constitution, amid protestors chanting slogans and holding images of Ambedkar. The event highlighted widespread dissatisfaction, with Yadav warning of public outrage if no apology was rendered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
