Delhi Congress Demands Apology from Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Remarks

Delhi Congress workers and leaders organized a protest near the BJP headquarters on Thursday, demanding an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks concerning B R Ambedkar.

The protest, steered by Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, asserted that Shah insulted Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, while undermining democratic principles and marginalized communities.

Charges were leveled against Shah for promoting governance aligned with 'Manusmriti' over the Constitution, amid protestors chanting slogans and holding images of Ambedkar. The event highlighted widespread dissatisfaction, with Yadav warning of public outrage if no apology was rendered.

(With inputs from agencies.)