Punjab Farmer's Critical Hunger Strike Demands Urgent Response
Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's fast-unto-death protest has reached a critical stage after 24 days, risking cardiac arrest and multi-organ failure. Demanding MSP guarantees, his plight highlights ongoing tensions between farmers and the Indian government, prompting renewed calls for timely resolution.
Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a fast-unto-death for 24 days, is in critical condition, doctors report. Fainting spells and risk of cardiac arrest underline the gravity of his protest for a legal guarantee on MSP.
Dallewal's protest at the Khanauri border signifies mounting tensions between farmers and the Indian government. Despite his deteriorating health, he joined a Supreme Court hearing via video, though with connectivity issues.
Political and Khap leaders are rallying for negotiations. A mahapanchayat is scheduled to strategize further, emphasizing unity among farmers and highlighting the urgency of addressing their demands.
