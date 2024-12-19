Punjab Farmer's Critical Hunger Strike Demands Urgent Response

Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a fast-unto-death for 24 days, is in critical condition, doctors report. Fainting spells and risk of cardiac arrest underline the gravity of his protest for a legal guarantee on MSP.

Dallewal's protest at the Khanauri border signifies mounting tensions between farmers and the Indian government. Despite his deteriorating health, he joined a Supreme Court hearing via video, though with connectivity issues.

Political and Khap leaders are rallying for negotiations. A mahapanchayat is scheduled to strategize further, emphasizing unity among farmers and highlighting the urgency of addressing their demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)