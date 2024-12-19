Maharashtra's Triumphant Return: Mahayuti's Promise of Triple-Speed Development

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde delivered a robust defense of the Mahayuti alliance, promising accelerated development for Maharashtra. Shinde claimed that the coalition's return to power is due to its dedicated work over the last two and a half years.

In a spirited address at the legislative council, he criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, labeling him a "guest" in political affairs. Shinde dismissed opposition concerns over Electronic Voting Machines, suggesting they wrapped their poor performance in unjustified complaints.

Highlighting the Mahayuti's achievements, Shinde outlined efforts in infrastructure, women's empowerment, and agriculture. He emphasized ongoing projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore aimed at elevating Maharashtra's socio-economic standing, citing restored investor confidence and ambitious job creation goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)