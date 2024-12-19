Parliament Clash: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Unruly Conduct

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, the BJP on Thursday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of engaging in 'indecent and shameful' conduct on Parliament premises. The accusations came after a clash between BJP and opposition MPs, which reportedly led to two BJP lawmakers being hospitalized.

At a press conference held at the BJP headquarters, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan admonished Gandhi's behavior, condemning it as an affront to India's cultural values. Chouhan alleged that Gandhi had physically pushed BJP MPs during the parliamentary protest, a charge Gandhi has vehemently denied, claiming instead that he was threatened by ruling party lawmakers.

The controversy deepened further when BJP's tribal MP from Nagaland, S Phangnon Konya, alleged that Gandhi shouted at her, making her feel uncomfortable. Chouhan, accompanied by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and other BJP MPs, questioned whether physical force would define the future of Indian democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)