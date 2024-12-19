Left Menu

Putin Claims Sovereign Success: From Soviet Fall to Modern Russia

President Vladimir Putin asserts that he has pulled Russia from the brink following the Soviet Union's fall and established it as a sovereign power. Despite global tensions, including with the West and ongoing conflicts like the Ukraine war, he pledges continued economic resilience.

In a recent address, President Vladimir Putin declared that he has steered Russia away from potential collapse after the disintegration of the Soviet Union, solidifying it as a sovereign power. Putin, who assumed leadership eight years post-Soviet collapse, is now the longest-serving Russian leader since Stalin.

Reflecting on the transfer of power from Boris Yeltsin, Putin affirmed his dedication to Russia's independence. He highlighted the initial Western patronage towards Yeltsin, which shifted after tensions like the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia. Putin continues to frame the Ukraine conflict as a struggle against Western arrogance.

While acknowledging economic challenges such as inflation, Putin emphasized Russia's superior growth rates compared to Britain, promising cooperation where possible but asserting Russia's capacity to thrive independently if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

