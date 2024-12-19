Left Menu

Chaos in Parliament: Animosity Peaks with Allegations Against Rahul Gandhi

In a heated session at Parliament, rival MPs clashed following contentious debates about B R Ambedkar. The conflict escalated with accusations against Rahul Gandhi, including attempted assault. Two BJP members were injured, intensifying tensions between the opposing factions, leading to police complaints and widespread uproar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The political temperature soared at Parliament on Thursday, marked by a burst of confrontational scenes as clashing MPs brought sessions to a standstill. The chaos followed intense debates about B R Ambedkar, igniting partisan tempers.

Amid the turmoil, two BJP MPs sustained injuries, leading to widespread accusations against Rahul Gandhi. Claims of misbehavior and assault were leveled against Gandhi, prompting legal actions by NDA leaders.

The disruptions underscored the deep-seated political divides, with both Congress and BJP filing police reports. The fallout saw both sides leveling charges in an already volatile political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

