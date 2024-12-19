Congress Leader Challenges Rajya Sabha Leadership's Narrative

In a pointed critique, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has called into question the conduct of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, following a ruling on the INDIA bloc's no-confidence notice in the Rajya Sabha. Ramesh contends that the ruling distorts the facts and publicly shared a letter challenging Dhankhar's assertions.

The letter, published on social media, disputes remarks linked to Ramesh during a Rajya Sabha session, claiming that Dhankhar accused him of misleading the nation. Ramesh maintained that the Vice President later apologized for his accusation, acknowledging a miscommunication.

Ramesh's letter to Dhankhar, dated December 14, accused him of mischaracterizing Ramesh's words at a press conference. The Congress leader insisted on the accuracy of his statements and urged Dhankhar to review available evidence, while expressing his intent to protect factual integrity in discourse.

