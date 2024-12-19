Left Menu

Congress Leader Challenges Rajya Sabha Leadership's Narrative

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar over the chair's ruling on the INDIA bloc's no-confidence notice in the Rajya Sabha. Ramesh disputed claims made in the ruling, made public his letter to Dhankhar, and alleged Dhankhar apologized for previous allegations against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:14 IST
Congress Leader Challenges Rajya Sabha Leadership's Narrative
Jairam Ramesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has called into question the conduct of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, following a ruling on the INDIA bloc's no-confidence notice in the Rajya Sabha. Ramesh contends that the ruling distorts the facts and publicly shared a letter challenging Dhankhar's assertions.

The letter, published on social media, disputes remarks linked to Ramesh during a Rajya Sabha session, claiming that Dhankhar accused him of misleading the nation. Ramesh maintained that the Vice President later apologized for his accusation, acknowledging a miscommunication.

Ramesh's letter to Dhankhar, dated December 14, accused him of mischaracterizing Ramesh's words at a press conference. The Congress leader insisted on the accuracy of his statements and urged Dhankhar to review available evidence, while expressing his intent to protect factual integrity in discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024