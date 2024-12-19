Left Menu

Minister's Son Unscathed in Multi-Vehicle Collision

Four individuals were injured in a three-vehicle accident in Malegaon, involving the son of Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse. Avishkar Bhuse, the minister's son, was unharmed. The accident, occurring at 4 a.m., involved allegations of dangerous overtaking. Police have filed a case for rash driving and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:16 IST
Four individuals sustained injuries in a three-vehicle collision in Malegaon, where one of the vehicles carried the son of Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse. The incident took place early Thursday morning, an official reported.

Avishkar Bhuse, the minister's son, emerged unscathed from the accident, which occurred around 4 a.m. Allegations suggest that reckless overtaking attempts by two vehicles flanking the Bolero, in which Avishkar and two friends were traveling, were responsible. The group was reportedly returning from a visit to a Ganesh temple.

The Malegaon Chhavani police have lodged a case citing rash driving, endangering personal safety, and mischief. Investigations are actively proceeding, an official confirmed. Notably, Shiv Sena's Bhuse serves the Malegaon Outer assembly constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

