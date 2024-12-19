Minister's Son Unscathed in Multi-Vehicle Collision

Four individuals sustained injuries in a three-vehicle collision in Malegaon, where one of the vehicles carried the son of Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse. The incident took place early Thursday morning, an official reported.

Avishkar Bhuse, the minister's son, emerged unscathed from the accident, which occurred around 4 a.m. Allegations suggest that reckless overtaking attempts by two vehicles flanking the Bolero, in which Avishkar and two friends were traveling, were responsible. The group was reportedly returning from a visit to a Ganesh temple.

The Malegaon Chhavani police have lodged a case citing rash driving, endangering personal safety, and mischief. Investigations are actively proceeding, an official confirmed. Notably, Shiv Sena's Bhuse serves the Malegaon Outer assembly constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)