Political Unrest Erupts in Parliament Over Ambedkar Remarks

In an unprecedented display of political discord, members of India's Parliament engaged in a heated altercation on Thursday, sparking a nationwide controversy over remarks concerning B R Ambedkar. The clash marks a culmination of three days of intense debate within the legislative chambers.

The incident left two BJP MPs hospitalized with injuries, as accusations flew with opposition leader Rahul Gandhi at the center. A police complaint was filed against Gandhi, alleging 'attempt to murder and incitement,' while the Congress countered with their own claims of aggression by BJP members.

This altercation has not only heightened tensions but also unified opposition parties in their defense of Gandhi. As both sides file complaints to parliamentary authorities and law enforcement, the incident underscores the fragility of political decorum within the Indian legislative framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)