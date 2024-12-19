Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Odisha: Political Moves Unveiled

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on the verge of embarking on a pivotal two-day trip to Odisha, slated for the month's close, where his agenda primarily revolves around attending multiple BJP functions, according to party state president Manmohan Samal.

Samal mentioned that while the exact itinerary for Shah hasn't been entirely mapped out, December 29 and 30 are earmarked for his stay in Odisha. During this period, Shah is set to participate in BJP MLAs' training sessions in Bhubaneswar and evaluate progress related to organizational elections within the state.

Speculation abounds concerning Shah's discussions about the election of a new state BJP president and the expansion of the BJP ministry, as Odisha braces for the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in January, an event to be attended by both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

(With inputs from agencies.)