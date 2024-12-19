Parliament Chaos: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Unruly Conduct

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has charged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with inappropriate behavior within Parliament, alleging he 'pushed and shoved' BJP members during a protest that led to turmoil at the parliamentary premises.

According to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gandhi's behavior was disrespectful and endangered his fellow parliamentarians, with two MPs reportedly sustaining injuries in the altercation.

Gandhi, denying the allegations, accused BJP MPs of attempting to physically obstruct and threaten him. The incident has sparked a heated exchange between the two major political parties amid already tense relations.

