Parliament Chaos: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Unruly Conduct

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of 'pushing and shoving' its MPs, calling his conduct indecent and shameful. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged that Gandhi's actions during parliamentary protests left two MPs injured. Gandhi denied the accusations, claiming BJP MPs intimidated him instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:52 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has charged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with inappropriate behavior within Parliament, alleging he 'pushed and shoved' BJP members during a protest that led to turmoil at the parliamentary premises.

According to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gandhi's behavior was disrespectful and endangered his fellow parliamentarians, with two MPs reportedly sustaining injuries in the altercation.

Gandhi, denying the allegations, accused BJP MPs of attempting to physically obstruct and threaten him. The incident has sparked a heated exchange between the two major political parties amid already tense relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

