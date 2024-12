Prakash Ambedkar Demands Respect for Dr. B R Ambedkar's Legacy

Prakash Ambedkar, chief of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), has issued a strong warning that remarks about the revered Dr. B R Ambedkar should always be uttered with reverence and respect.

Leading a protest at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai, Ambedkar took a firm stance against comments made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for defending his cabinet colleague.

Ambedkar, a direct descendant of Dr. Ambedkar, pointed out the historical context of Ambedkar's 1952 electoral defeat, arguing the Opposition parties' role, including BJP's predecessors, in undermining his grandfather's legacy.

