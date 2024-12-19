Left Menu

Young Civil Servants as Architects of Viksit Bharat 2047

Union Minister Jitendra Singh encouraged young civil servants to drive India's development by 2047. In his address, he emphasized their role in translating policy into action, fostering inclusivity, and sustainable growth. He highlighted government initiatives empowering youth and women, promoting innovation, and strengthening global leadership.

Updated: 19-12-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:25 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh implored young civil servants to champion India's journey towards becoming a developed, inclusive, and sustainable nation by 2047. He addressed a gathering at the Dr Rajendra Prasad National Convention, urging them to embrace their pivotal role in translating policies into practical advancements across the country.

Underlining their responsibility, Singh described the young civil servants as the architects of the nation's future, attributing the vision of Viksit Bharat to their innovation and dedication. He also noted the government's comprehensive efforts under the Union Budget 2024-25, including skill training and ITI modernization, which aim to equip the youth for global competitiveness.

Singh commended initiatives for women's inclusion in the workforce and noted India's leadership in green initiatives and global diplomacy. He concluded by expressing optimism about India's advancing role on the world stage, advocating for equitable solutions to shared global issues.

