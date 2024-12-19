Political Protests Ignite in Odisha Amid Parliament Tensions
In Odisha, political tensions escalated as BJP and Congress members held protests over remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah against B R Ambedkar, and allegations against Rahul Gandhi for an altercation with BJP MPs. Demonstrations unfolded in Bhubaneswar, Nuapada, and Balasore.
Political tensions simmer in Odisha as BJP and Congress members clashed through protests following incendiary events in Parliament.
Congress activists took to the streets of Bhubaneswar, Nuapada, and Balasore, responding vehemently to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks concerning B R Ambedkar, demanding his resignation.
Similarly, BJP demonstrators, led by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, rallied against Rahul Gandhi for an alleged altercation with BJP MPs, amplifying the discord between the two political giants.
