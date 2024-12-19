Left Menu

No Protests at Parliament Gates: Speaker's Stern Directive

In response to heightened political tensions and protests, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has banned demonstrations by MPs and political parties at Parliament gates. The ban follows clashes between BJP-led NDA and Congress-led INDIA bloc over alleged insults to B R Ambedkar, resulting in injuries and accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:41 IST
protests
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating political tensions, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took decisive action on Thursday, prohibiting any demonstrations by Members of Parliament and political parties at the gates of Parliament. This directive comes in response to recent violent protests, sources revealed.

In a swift move, Speaker Birla issued strict instructions to curb any further unrest, stating that no political entity or group of MPs is allowed to hold dharnas or demonstrations at the Parliament House entrances. The decision aims to maintain order and safety within the premises.

The announcement followed a day of rival protests by the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc, intensifying the political atmosphere. Accusations of insults to B R Ambedkar fueled the chaos, resulting in physical scuffles, with two MPs injured and a woman MP alleging intimidation by Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

