No Protests at Parliament Gates: Speaker's Stern Directive

Amid escalating political tensions, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took decisive action on Thursday, prohibiting any demonstrations by Members of Parliament and political parties at the gates of Parliament. This directive comes in response to recent violent protests, sources revealed.

In a swift move, Speaker Birla issued strict instructions to curb any further unrest, stating that no political entity or group of MPs is allowed to hold dharnas or demonstrations at the Parliament House entrances. The decision aims to maintain order and safety within the premises.

The announcement followed a day of rival protests by the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc, intensifying the political atmosphere. Accusations of insults to B R Ambedkar fueled the chaos, resulting in physical scuffles, with two MPs injured and a woman MP alleging intimidation by Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)