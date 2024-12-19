Left Menu

Parliament Chaos: BJP MPs Injured Amidst Political Uproar

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal condemned the unprecedented chaos in Parliament, highlighting injuries to BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput. Both MPs were hospitalized amid accusations from BJP and Congress amid a protest, further intensifying political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 23:33 IST
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday expressed strong disapproval of the uproar that occurred in the Parliament premises, calling it unprecedented in parliamentary history. He highlighted how BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were caught in the fray and sustained injuries during the chaos.

Meghwal described Sarangi as someone embodying Gandhian principles and actively working with tribal communities, while labeling Rajput as an innocent and honorable parliamentarian. He pointed fingers at the Congress for misconstruing Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks, which allegedly led to the protests.

The injured MPs were taken to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Meanwhile, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan leveled harsh criticisms against Congress leaders, alleging that Rahul Gandhi's conduct was akin to 'hooliganism' and accusing them of escalating the disorder within Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

