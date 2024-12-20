Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Allegations and Arrests in Karnataka

In the Karnataka Legislative Council, BJP MLC C T Ravi was arrested after allegations of using derogatory language against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. The incident, leading to protests and counterclaims, has sparked political drama, with a police investigation underway to verify the allegations.

A dramatic political episode unfolded in Karnataka as BJP MLC C T Ravi faced arrest on allegations of using derogatory language against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar within the Legislative Council. The incident led to heightened tensions, with protests both supporting and condemning Ravi's actions.

The arrest followed a complaint by Hebbalkar, accusing Ravi of repeated derogatory comments during an altercation in the House. These comments, which allegedly occurred after the House adjourned, prompted a police investigation and drew sharp reactions from political leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Ravi, however, denied the accusations, labeling them as baseless and politically motivated. Meanwhile, Congress leaders called for his expulsion, and the Council's Chairman has promised action pending verification of recorded evidence. The situation underscores growing political frictions in the state assembly.

