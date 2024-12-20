EU Stands Firm: 'Nothing About Ukraine Without Ukraine'
European Union leaders emphasized that Ukraine's future must be decided with its consent, not behind closed doors with other powers. Amid a precarious situation with ongoing Russian advances and a changing U.S. administration, the EU vowed continued support and stressed the importance of maintaining unity to bolster Ukraine's position.
- Country:
- Belgium
In a resolute stance at a Brussels summit, European Union leaders declared that Ukraine's future cannot be determined without its direct involvement. With Russia advancing and U.S. leadership shifting hands, Ukraine stands at a critical juncture amid uncertainty over future diplomacy.
EU leaders reiterated the mantra, 'Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,' highlighting their unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized long-term aid, stressing the importance of readiness to support Ukraine with military supplies such as air defence systems and artillery.
Despite whispers of potential peace talks and American policy changes, the EU prioritizes bolstering Ukraine's position. Luxembourg and Dutch officials echoed this sentiment, reaffirming Europe's support and cautioning against decisions made without Ukrainian input.

