Left Menu

EU Stands Firm: 'Nothing About Ukraine Without Ukraine'

European Union leaders emphasized that Ukraine's future must be decided with its consent, not behind closed doors with other powers. Amid a precarious situation with ongoing Russian advances and a changing U.S. administration, the EU vowed continued support and stressed the importance of maintaining unity to bolster Ukraine's position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 20-12-2024 04:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 04:24 IST
EU Stands Firm: 'Nothing About Ukraine Without Ukraine'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a resolute stance at a Brussels summit, European Union leaders declared that Ukraine's future cannot be determined without its direct involvement. With Russia advancing and U.S. leadership shifting hands, Ukraine stands at a critical juncture amid uncertainty over future diplomacy.

EU leaders reiterated the mantra, 'Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,' highlighting their unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized long-term aid, stressing the importance of readiness to support Ukraine with military supplies such as air defence systems and artillery.

Despite whispers of potential peace talks and American policy changes, the EU prioritizes bolstering Ukraine's position. Luxembourg and Dutch officials echoed this sentiment, reaffirming Europe's support and cautioning against decisions made without Ukrainian input.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024