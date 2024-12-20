Left Menu

Biden's Farewell Tour: A Diplomatic Odyssey in Rome

US President Joe Biden will visit Rome from January 9 to 12 to meet Pope Francis, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. This visit is likely his last overseas trip before Donald Trump is inaugurated as the 47th US president on January 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2024 05:18 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 05:18 IST
Biden's Farewell Tour: A Diplomatic Odyssey in Rome
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden is set to embark on a significant diplomatic journey to Rome from January 9 to 12. The White House confirmed the trip, where Biden will engage with influential global leaders.

Signalling a poignant moment in his presidency, Biden will have an audience with His Holiness Pope Francis to discuss global peace initiatives. This meeting underscores Biden's continued commitment to fostering international harmony.

The President will also meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, focusing on the enduring strength of US-Italy relations. This journey could mark Biden's final foreign trip as President, ahead of Donald Trump taking office on January 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024