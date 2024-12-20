Biden's Farewell Tour: A Diplomatic Odyssey in Rome
US President Joe Biden will visit Rome from January 9 to 12 to meet Pope Francis, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. This visit is likely his last overseas trip before Donald Trump is inaugurated as the 47th US president on January 12.
- Country:
- United States
US President Joe Biden is set to embark on a significant diplomatic journey to Rome from January 9 to 12. The White House confirmed the trip, where Biden will engage with influential global leaders.
Signalling a poignant moment in his presidency, Biden will have an audience with His Holiness Pope Francis to discuss global peace initiatives. This meeting underscores Biden's continued commitment to fostering international harmony.
The President will also meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, focusing on the enduring strength of US-Italy relations. This journey could mark Biden's final foreign trip as President, ahead of Donald Trump taking office on January 12.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
'De-dollarisation' not on the table at all, certainly not our objective: RBI Guv in reference to Donald Trump's rhetoric on BRICS currency.
Trump Appoints David Sacks as White House A.I. & Crypto Czar
Melania Trump says heading to White House for second term much different than first
David Sacks Appointed as White House 'Crypto Czar' to Revolutionize Digital Currency Policy
Donald Trump's Strategic Appointment: David Perdue as Ambassador to China