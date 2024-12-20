Biden's Farewell Tour: A Diplomatic Odyssey in Rome

US President Joe Biden is set to embark on a significant diplomatic journey to Rome from January 9 to 12. The White House confirmed the trip, where Biden will engage with influential global leaders.

Signalling a poignant moment in his presidency, Biden will have an audience with His Holiness Pope Francis to discuss global peace initiatives. This meeting underscores Biden's continued commitment to fostering international harmony.

The President will also meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, focusing on the enduring strength of US-Italy relations. This journey could mark Biden's final foreign trip as President, ahead of Donald Trump taking office on January 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)