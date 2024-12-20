Left Menu

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

U.S. deportations reached their highest level since 2014, according to a new report. Despite President Biden's initial promise to ease Trump's immigration policies, his administration has toughened its stance amid high levels of illegal immigration. President-elect Trump plans a more aggressive deportation strategy to address immigration concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 05:58 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 05:58 IST
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. deportations of immigrants surged to the highest numbers since 2014, marking a significant development in the nation's immigration policy. This spike reflects the outgoing President Joe Biden's broader initiative aimed at curbing illegal immigration.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported approximately 271,000 immigrants to 192 countries for fiscal year 2024, far surpassing any yearly figures recorded during Donald Trump's previous presidency. The Biden administration had initially aimed to reverse Trump's more rigid policies but faced challenges with persistent illegal immigration, leading to an intensified enforcement strategy.

As Trump prepares to assume presidential duties once more, he is vowing to launch the most extensive deportation campaign in U.S. history. Despite the rise in deportations, ICE arrests dipped due to resources being shifted to bolster border security, according to the agency's annual report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024