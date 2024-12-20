Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

U.S. deportations of immigrants surged to the highest numbers since 2014, marking a significant development in the nation's immigration policy. This spike reflects the outgoing President Joe Biden's broader initiative aimed at curbing illegal immigration.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported approximately 271,000 immigrants to 192 countries for fiscal year 2024, far surpassing any yearly figures recorded during Donald Trump's previous presidency. The Biden administration had initially aimed to reverse Trump's more rigid policies but faced challenges with persistent illegal immigration, leading to an intensified enforcement strategy.

As Trump prepares to assume presidential duties once more, he is vowing to launch the most extensive deportation campaign in U.S. history. Despite the rise in deportations, ICE arrests dipped due to resources being shifted to bolster border security, according to the agency's annual report.

