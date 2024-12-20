Gandhi's Speech Manipulation Sparks Political Storm
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has filed a breach of privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of sharing an 'edited' version of Amit Shah's speech. Dubey alleges Gandhi aimed to incite public sentiment and damage Parliament's dignity. The Speaker will decide on potential repercussions.
Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, is facing serious allegations from BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for purportedly sharing a manipulated version of Home Minister Amit Shah's speech.
Dubey claims that Gandhi's actions amount to 'political bankruptcy', accusing him of stirring public emotions and tarnishing the dignity of India's Parliament.
Reportedly, Gandhi's social media activity highlighted an edited clip of Shah's remarks, sparking a debate over its authenticity and intent.
