Left Menu

Gandhi's Speech Manipulation Sparks Political Storm

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has filed a breach of privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of sharing an 'edited' version of Amit Shah's speech. Dubey alleges Gandhi aimed to incite public sentiment and damage Parliament's dignity. The Speaker will decide on potential repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 09:25 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 09:25 IST
Gandhi's Speech Manipulation Sparks Political Storm
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, is facing serious allegations from BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for purportedly sharing a manipulated version of Home Minister Amit Shah's speech.

Dubey claims that Gandhi's actions amount to 'political bankruptcy', accusing him of stirring public emotions and tarnishing the dignity of India's Parliament.

Reportedly, Gandhi's social media activity highlighted an edited clip of Shah's remarks, sparking a debate over its authenticity and intent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024