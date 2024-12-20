Gandhi's Speech Manipulation Sparks Political Storm

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, is facing serious allegations from BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for purportedly sharing a manipulated version of Home Minister Amit Shah's speech.

Dubey claims that Gandhi's actions amount to 'political bankruptcy', accusing him of stirring public emotions and tarnishing the dignity of India's Parliament.

Reportedly, Gandhi's social media activity highlighted an edited clip of Shah's remarks, sparking a debate over its authenticity and intent.

(With inputs from agencies.)