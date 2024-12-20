Political Tensions Rise as BJP Leader Arrested for Derogatory Remarks
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has dismissed interference in the arrest of BJP MLC C T Ravi, accused of using derogatory language against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. Shivakumar criticized police conduct, and Ravi claimed his human rights were violated and accused the government of being dictatorial.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar firmly dismissed any allegations of government interference in police actions that led to the arrest of BJP MLC C T Ravi. The controversy erupted following Ravi's alleged use of derogatory language against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, sparking political tensions.
Deputy CM Shivakumar criticized the police for allegedly allowing a BJP meeting inside a police station with Ravi, questioning the appropriateness of such a gathering. Ravi, known for his contentious remarks, accused the police of human rights violations, claiming they took him on nocturnal rounds post-arrest.
In reaction to the uproar, Shivakumar defended Hebbalkar's supporters' reactions, calling them natural. Ravi had previously been called out for similar behavior, including derogatory comments about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. A case was filed against Ravi, invoking sections related to sexual harassment and insulting a woman's modesty.
