Political Tensions Rise as BJP Leader Arrested for Derogatory Remarks

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar firmly dismissed any allegations of government interference in police actions that led to the arrest of BJP MLC C T Ravi. The controversy erupted following Ravi's alleged use of derogatory language against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, sparking political tensions.

Deputy CM Shivakumar criticized the police for allegedly allowing a BJP meeting inside a police station with Ravi, questioning the appropriateness of such a gathering. Ravi, known for his contentious remarks, accused the police of human rights violations, claiming they took him on nocturnal rounds post-arrest.

In reaction to the uproar, Shivakumar defended Hebbalkar's supporters' reactions, calling them natural. Ravi had previously been called out for similar behavior, including derogatory comments about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. A case was filed against Ravi, invoking sections related to sexual harassment and insulting a woman's modesty.

(With inputs from agencies.)