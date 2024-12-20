Lok Sabha Sine Die Amid Ambedkar Protest
The Lok Sabha session was adjourned sine die after protests erupted over alleged insults to B R Ambedkar. Opposition and treasury benches clashed, and the Speaker, Om Birla, prohibited demonstrations at Parliament gates. A proposed joint committee on 'one nation, one election' was disrupted by protests.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die following intense protests from both opposition and treasury benches regarding alleged insults to B R Ambedkar. The unrest unfolded as Speaker Om Birla issued directives against holding demonstrations at any gate of the Parliament.
Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was called by the Speaker to present a resolution for establishing a joint parliamentary committee to examine the bills concerning 'one nation, one election'. However, the session was marred by slogans of 'Jai Bhim', reflecting the ongoing tensions.
The disruption persisted, leading to the adjournment, with opposition members, excluding TMC, rallying in protest. Notably, Congress member Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was present during the tumultuous proceedings.
