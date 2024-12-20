Political Tensions Rise Over Ambedkar Remarks: FIR Against Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has condemned the FIR against Rahul Gandhi, describing it as a sign of the government's desperation. The Congress leader claims the BJP is using distraction tactics because of its understanding that the nation will not stand for any disrespect towards B R Ambedkar.

Vadra accused the BJP of fearing the opposition, particularly following remarks by Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Ambedkar. She asserts that these comments have brought the BJP's true stance on Ambedkar into view, motivating them to avoid debates such as those concerning the Adani issue.

This week, tensions escalated in the political arena, with the police filing an FIR against Rahul Gandhi for alleged assault. The altercation reportedly took place amid opposition protests about the insult to Ambedkar, leading to physical confrontations and injuries among MPs. The ongoing controversy underscores the sensitivity around Ambedkar's legacy in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)