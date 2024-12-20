Political Tensions Rise Over Ambedkar Remarks: FIR Against Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary, criticizes the BJP for filing an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, calling it a distraction from real issues like the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar. She accuses the government of desperation and insists that the public will not tolerate Ambedkar's denigration.
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has condemned the FIR against Rahul Gandhi, describing it as a sign of the government's desperation. The Congress leader claims the BJP is using distraction tactics because of its understanding that the nation will not stand for any disrespect towards B R Ambedkar.
Vadra accused the BJP of fearing the opposition, particularly following remarks by Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Ambedkar. She asserts that these comments have brought the BJP's true stance on Ambedkar into view, motivating them to avoid debates such as those concerning the Adani issue.
This week, tensions escalated in the political arena, with the police filing an FIR against Rahul Gandhi for alleged assault. The altercation reportedly took place amid opposition protests about the insult to Ambedkar, leading to physical confrontations and injuries among MPs. The ongoing controversy underscores the sensitivity around Ambedkar's legacy in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Minister Slams ED as 'Enslaved Directorate' Amid Political Tensions
Political Tensions Rise as Rahul Gandhi Blocked from Visiting Sambhal
Political Tensions Escalate After Attack on Ex-Deputy CM at Golden Temple
Odisha's Financial Blueprint: Appropriation Bill Passes Amidst Political Tension
Political Tensions Rise in Telangana: Harish Rao's Detention Sparks Protests