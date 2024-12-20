Political Tensions Soar: Congress-BJP Clash Escalates Outside Parliament
The friction between Congress and BJP intensified with a new series of protests outside Parliament. Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a vehement attack on Rahul Gandhi, while the registered FIR following Thursday's scuffle highlighted the ongoing confrontation's gravity and impact on India's democratic image.
In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, the Congress and BJP clashed once more on Friday with dueling protests outside Parliament. Union Minister Giriraj Singh took aim at Rahul Gandhi, branding him the 'biggest liar' in Indian politics. Singh accused Gandhi of causing chaos and deflecting attention from serious issues.
The controversy followed a scuffle on November 19, when the Delhi Police filed an FIR. The violent altercation has sparked outrage, with Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge claiming to have been pushed and two BJP members injured during the incident. The standoff between the opposition and ruling factions reflects deepening political strife.
Reacting to the incident, BJP MP Arun Govil lamented the negative impact on Parliament's image, emphasizing the need for discipline and calm among leaders. Meanwhile, BJP MP CP Joshi condemned the clash as an insult to democracy, accusing the Congress of undermining the Indian constitution. The political unrest continues to reverberate, prompting concerns across the nation.
