Political Tensions Escalate Amid Allegations of Misconduct in Parliament

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Congress of engaging in physical altercations and defended the NDA's record. He dismissed Congress' allegations against BJP, particularly concerning Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar. Rijiju demanded Rahul Gandhi apologize following incidents involving injured BJP MPs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Political drama unfolded on Friday as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress party of resorting to physical altercations, defending the ruling NDA's longstanding political record. Rijiju addressed reporters, countering allegations from Congress aimed at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over purported remarks concerning B R Ambedkar. He dismissed these as attempts to tarnish the BJP's image and secure sympathy.

The minister highlighted an incident where BJP MPs were allegedly injured, claiming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was responsible. Rijiju further alleged misbehavior by Gandhi towards a female BJP MP. 'Everybody saw how our MPs were hurt. Priyanka Gandhi might not have seen it. Our MP bled,' he asserted, pointing towards mounting tensions.

In light of these events, Rijiju called for an apology from Rahul Gandhi to the nation and advocated for police intervention. The situation has reportedly left NDA MPs aggrieved and demanding accountability from the opposition. Meanwhile, the condition of the hospitalized MPs remains stable, yet serious concerns persist over the escalating political discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

