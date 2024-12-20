Political Tensions: Rijiju Accuses Congress of Physical Confrontation

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has levied serious accusations against Congress, claiming the party engaged in physical altercation, underscoring a history of misdeeds. In an assertive statement made on Friday, he dismissed accusations of the BJP's alleged desperate measures.

Rijiju was addressing media queries about Congress' recent allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding comments on B R Ambedkar. He emphasized that BJP MPs suffered injuries during the altercations and singled out Rahul Gandhi for allegedly misbehaving with a female BJP MP.

With two BJP members currently hospitalized, Rijiju urged Rahul Gandhi to issue a public apology, reflecting the growing anger among NDA members prompted by recent events. Rijiju noted, however, that the condition of the affected MPs is not serious.

(With inputs from agencies.)