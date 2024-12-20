BJP Leader CT Ravi Arrest Sparks Debate Over Legal Procedures
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the arrest of BJP leader CT Ravi following allegations of derogatory remarks towards Rahul Gandhi and Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar. Amidst controversy over the arrest's legal process, Ravi is due in court as tensions rise between parties.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed on Friday that an FIR has been registered against BJP leader CT Ravi. Speaking to the media, Parameshwara said Ravi will be presented in court after allegations of making derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi and Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.
Parameshwara reiterated that Ravi allegedly referred to Rahul Gandhi as a drug addict, which he deemed inappropriate for any senior political figure. This incident escalated after Ravi reportedly used obscene language towards Minister Hebbalkar during a confrontation.
Despite Ravi's arrest under sections 75 and 79 of BNS, his representative, advocate MB Jiragi, claimed that the police have yet to record the arrest officially or produce him before a magistrate, a legal necessity. The controversy underscores tensions within Karnataka's political landscape.
