Legacy of Leadership: Om Prakash Chautala Passes Away

Om Prakash Chautala, former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal president, died of cardiac arrest at 89 in Gurugram. A five-time chief minister, Chautala was the son of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal. His leadership legacy in Haryana remains influential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 13:13 IST
Om Prakash Chautala
  • Country:
  • India

Om Prakash Chautala, the influential leader and Indian National Lok Dal president, has passed away at the age of 89 in Gurugram. Chautala, who served as Haryana's chief minister five times, succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Friday, as confirmed by a party spokesperson.

The son of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, Chautala held a formidable legacy in Haryana's political landscape. Despite being rushed to the hospital after collapsing at his home, medical efforts could not revive him, the spokesperson informed the Press Trust of India (PTI).

Chautala's untimely death marks the end of an era in Haryana politics, where his tenure as chief minister left a lasting impact. His contributions and leadership style will continue to influence the region's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

