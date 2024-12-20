Tensions Rise as BJP Protests Spread Across Karnataka
BJP supporters were detained during protests in Karnataka against the arrest of C T Ravi for alleged remarks. Protests sprang up statewide, demanding his release and condemning the Congress government. The police intervened, detaining activists and maintaining order after traffic disruptions at Hanumathappa Circle.
BJP supporters found themselves in preventive custody following a protest at Hanumathappa Circle, which caused major traffic disruption. The demonstrators were voicing their anger over the arrest of senior party member C T Ravi.
Ravi's arrest stemmed from alleged derogatory remarks against State Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, delivered during a Legislative Council session in Belagavi. In response, protests erupted not only locally but also across other parts of Karnataka, including Belagavi and Kalaburagi, demanding Ravi's release and criticizing the Congress-led government.
As a band was called in Ravi's Chikkamagaluru district, authorities took approximately 100 BJP supporters into custody to manage the situation at Hanumathappa Circle. Police assured the public that order was restored. Ravi, however, denied the allegations, labeling them as 'false'.
