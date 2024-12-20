Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Marathi Manoos Under Siege

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut alleges increased attacks on Marathi-speaking people post-Maharashtra assembly polls, blaming BJP for inciting an environment to displace them. He criticizes the state government for ineffectual handling of safety issues and questions Chief Minister Fadnavis' accusations against Bharat Jodo Yatra participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:13 IST
Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Raut, a prominent leader of the Shiv Sena UBT, has voiced escalating concerns regarding the safety of Marathi-speaking individuals in Maharashtra, particularly after the BJP's victory in the state assembly elections.

Raut points to several incidents, including a recent attack on a Marathi family in Kalyan, as evidence of a broader conspiracy targeting the Marathi community, alleging attempts to remove them from Mumbai and surrounding areas. He labeled the current Maharashtra government as 'inauspicious' following a tragedy involving a navy craft and ferry collision and criticized increasing criminal activities in provincial areas.

Highlighting a disconnect within political ranks, Raut took aim at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the BJP. He dismissed accusations from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the Bharat Jodo Yatra's alleged Naxal connections, suggesting instead that attention be directed toward corruption issues. Adding to his commentary, Raut commented on recent courtroom dramas involving the opposition and BJP MPs, offering satirical praise for their theatrical performances. Amidst ongoing controversies, he criticized government actions against Rahul Gandhi, attributing them to political machinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

