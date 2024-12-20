Left Menu

Rijiju Calls for Cooperation to Boost Parliamentary Productivity

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged the Opposition to refrain from disruptions in the upcoming Budget session, after Parliament's Winter Session saw a decline in productivity due to interruptions. He called for cooperation across parties to ensure effective parliamentary proceedings and address issues under established rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:50 IST
Rijiju Calls for Cooperation to Boost Parliamentary Productivity
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday criticized the drop in productivity during Parliament's Winter Session, attributing it to disruptions caused by the Opposition. Speaking at a press conference, Rijiju urged opposing parties to avoid similar interruptions in the forthcoming Budget session.

Rijiju highlighted that only 54.5% of scheduled work was completed in the Lok Sabha, while Rajya Sabha managed a mere 40%. Expressing dissatisfaction, he noted that such disruptions impede parliamentary progress and damage its dignity.

Calling for unity, Rijiju appealed to leaders of all parties to resolve issues without hindering parliamentary functions. He stressed the importance of following rules and procedures to raise concerns effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024