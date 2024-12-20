Rijiju Calls for Cooperation to Boost Parliamentary Productivity
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged the Opposition to refrain from disruptions in the upcoming Budget session, after Parliament's Winter Session saw a decline in productivity due to interruptions. He called for cooperation across parties to ensure effective parliamentary proceedings and address issues under established rules.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday criticized the drop in productivity during Parliament's Winter Session, attributing it to disruptions caused by the Opposition. Speaking at a press conference, Rijiju urged opposing parties to avoid similar interruptions in the forthcoming Budget session.
Rijiju highlighted that only 54.5% of scheduled work was completed in the Lok Sabha, while Rajya Sabha managed a mere 40%. Expressing dissatisfaction, he noted that such disruptions impede parliamentary progress and damage its dignity.
Calling for unity, Rijiju appealed to leaders of all parties to resolve issues without hindering parliamentary functions. He stressed the importance of following rules and procedures to raise concerns effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
