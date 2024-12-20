Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Speedboat Capsizes Off Rhodes

A speedboat carrying migrants capsized near Rhodes, Greece, leaving eight dead and 18 rescued. Greek authorities report the vessel was evading a patrol and capsized due to dangerous maneuvers. A rescue operation is ongoing, with uncertainty about missing passengers. The tragic event reflects ongoing migration challenges in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 20-12-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:54 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Speedboat Capsizes Off Rhodes
  • Country:
  • Greece

A speedboat carrying migrants capsized Friday morning off the eastern Greek island of Rhodes, resulting in eight deaths and 18 rescues, according to Greek authorities.

The Greek coast guard reported that the speedboat was performing dangerous maneuvers in an attempt to avoid a patrol vessel, which led to migrants falling into the sea. A rescue operation is underway, involving coast guard vessels and a helicopter, as it remains unclear if more passengers are missing.

This incident follows a recent tragedy south of Crete that left seven dead, highlighting the perilous conditions faced by migrants on the busy smuggling route from Turkey to Greece. Officials anticipate an influx of arrivals due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024