Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Speedboat Capsizes Off Rhodes
A speedboat carrying migrants capsized near Rhodes, Greece, leaving eight dead and 18 rescued. Greek authorities report the vessel was evading a patrol and capsized due to dangerous maneuvers. A rescue operation is ongoing, with uncertainty about missing passengers. The tragic event reflects ongoing migration challenges in the area.
A speedboat carrying migrants capsized Friday morning off the eastern Greek island of Rhodes, resulting in eight deaths and 18 rescues, according to Greek authorities.
The Greek coast guard reported that the speedboat was performing dangerous maneuvers in an attempt to avoid a patrol vessel, which led to migrants falling into the sea. A rescue operation is underway, involving coast guard vessels and a helicopter, as it remains unclear if more passengers are missing.
This incident follows a recent tragedy south of Crete that left seven dead, highlighting the perilous conditions faced by migrants on the busy smuggling route from Turkey to Greece. Officials anticipate an influx of arrivals due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.
