Tension in Assam: Congress Leaders Detained in Protest Over Worker’s Death

In a dramatic turn of events, Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah and other senior party leaders were detained by police in Guwahati on Friday. The arrests took place as they attempted to lead a protest march against the recent death of a party worker, an incident that's sparked uproar in political circles.

The demonstration, which began near Hatigaon Police Station, aimed to culminate at the state secretariat. However, the participants, defying local prohibitory orders, were intercepted by police forces about 4 km from Dispur, leading to the detention of several top Congress figures.

Amid heightened tensions, the Congress youth wing spiritedly pushed through police barricades, vocalizing their dissent against the ruling BJP. The youth activists organized a city office gathering calling for justice, even as national youth president Uday Bhanu Chib was held in preventive detention by city authorities to forestall further unrest.

