Political Tensions Flare as BJP Leader Accused

The Special Court for Elected Representatives in Bengaluru is set to hear a case against BJP MLC C T Ravi. He is accused of using derogatory language against Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. Charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for alleged sexual harassment and insult, Ravi claims the charges are baseless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Court for Elected Representatives in Bengaluru is poised to hear a high-profile case involving BJP MLC C T Ravi. Ravi, recently arrested on charges of using derogatory language against Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, appeared in Belagavi's City Fifth Additional Magistrate's Court earlier today.

The arrest follows a complaint from Hebbalkar, who accused Ravi of making an offensive remark during an altercation in the Legislative Council. Ravi faces charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sexual harassment and intent to insult a woman's modesty.

In a dramatic series of events, Ravi was transported across multiple districts before his medical examination and arrival in court. Despite the serious allegations, Ravi asserts his innocence, alleging political motivation and mistreatment by police. BJP stalwarts, demonstrating solidarity, gathered in his support as legal proceedings unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

