Protests Surge as J&K Congress Demands Shah's Resignation

In a rising tide of dissent, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress intensified its protests against the BJP for the second day running, organizing a protest rally on Friday demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The controversy stems from Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha, which the party claims insult the revered leader.

Party members, led by J&K Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra, alongside former ministers and legislators, marched through Satwari Chowk, wielding Congress flags and placards. Their demands were clear: a public apology from Shah and his immediate resignation. Tensions escalated when a police contingent halted the protest, leading to a brief confrontation.

Karra criticized Shah for allegedly using diversionary tactics in parliamentary discussions on 'one nation, one election.' He insisted Shah's comments were an affront to the nation and Ambedkar, demanding immediate redress. Other organizations, including the Dalit OBC Minority Confederation and the Ambedkar Welfare Trust, also conducted protests, echoing calls for Shah's apology.

