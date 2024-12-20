Elon Musk's Surprising Foray into German Politics
Elon Musk has entered the German election scene, endorsing the far-right AfD as the country's potential savior. This development comes amidst a political reshuffle after a coalition government's collapse. Musk's support for similar parties in Europe is noted, evoking significant political discourse.
Elon Musk, often in the spotlight for his business ventures, is now making headlines for his political stance in Germany. The billionaire entrepreneur, poised to join President-elect Donald Trump's administration, has declared his support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.
Musk's endorsement comes at a pivotal moment, as Germany braces for an upcoming election following the dissolution of its centre-left coalition government. The AfD, second in opinion polls, poses a challenge to achieving a majority from either major centrist coalition.
The German government acknowledged Musk's comments but refrained from an official response. This move is consistent with Musk's backing of anti-immigration parties across Europe, stirring considerable debate among international and political circles.
