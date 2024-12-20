Left Menu

Elon Musk's Surprising Foray into German Politics

Elon Musk has entered the German election scene, endorsing the far-right AfD as the country's potential savior. This development comes amidst a political reshuffle after a coalition government's collapse. Musk's support for similar parties in Europe is noted, evoking significant political discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:40 IST
Elon Musk

Elon Musk, often in the spotlight for his business ventures, is now making headlines for his political stance in Germany. The billionaire entrepreneur, poised to join President-elect Donald Trump's administration, has declared his support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Musk's endorsement comes at a pivotal moment, as Germany braces for an upcoming election following the dissolution of its centre-left coalition government. The AfD, second in opinion polls, poses a challenge to achieving a majority from either major centrist coalition.

The German government acknowledged Musk's comments but refrained from an official response. This move is consistent with Musk's backing of anti-immigration parties across Europe, stirring considerable debate among international and political circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

