Swift Justice Promised by Maharashtra Leaders over Kalyan Assault

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed recent tensions in the Kalyan area of Thane, stemming from an alleged assault on a Marathi family. Shinde declared that swift action would be taken against those implicated, emphasizing the attack's significance in relation to 'Marathi Asmita', or Marathi identity.

The altercation reportedly involved a Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation employee. The suspect, accused of enlisting goons to attack a resident, Abhijit Deshmukh, purportedly made derogatory remarks about the family's ethnicity and traditions. This incendiary incident, triggered by a dispute over incense lighting, went viral on social media.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reassured that an FIR has been filed. He firmly stated the government's commitment to protecting Marathi citizens' rights, and highlighted the constitutional freedoms that ensure nondiscrimination. The situation was escalated by Shivsena MLA Sunil Prabhu in the legislative council, further pressing for comprehensive investigations and legal actions.

