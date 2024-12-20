Swift Justice Promised by Maharashtra Leaders over Kalyan Assault
Following the alleged assault on a Marathi family in Kalyan, Maharashtra leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, vow action against the perpetrators. This incident, tied to 'Marathi Asmita', has sparked widespread concern. Authorities assure measures to protect Marathi rights, emphasizing the constitutional right to cultural freedom.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed recent tensions in the Kalyan area of Thane, stemming from an alleged assault on a Marathi family. Shinde declared that swift action would be taken against those implicated, emphasizing the attack's significance in relation to 'Marathi Asmita', or Marathi identity.
The altercation reportedly involved a Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation employee. The suspect, accused of enlisting goons to attack a resident, Abhijit Deshmukh, purportedly made derogatory remarks about the family's ethnicity and traditions. This incendiary incident, triggered by a dispute over incense lighting, went viral on social media.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reassured that an FIR has been filed. He firmly stated the government's commitment to protecting Marathi citizens' rights, and highlighted the constitutional freedoms that ensure nondiscrimination. The situation was escalated by Shivsena MLA Sunil Prabhu in the legislative council, further pressing for comprehensive investigations and legal actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Devendra Fadnavis to Be Sworn In as Maharashtra CM for Third Term
Maharashtra's New Era Begins: Devendra Fadnavis Set to Take Oath
If Eknath Shinde doesn't accept deputy CM post, no Shiv Sena MLA will accept any responsibility in new govt: Party leader Uday Samant.
Devendra Fadnavis Set for New Term as Maharashtra CM amid Celebrations and Criticism
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister; PM Modi present at oath taking ceremony in Mumbai.