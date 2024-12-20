Tensions Rise Over Controversial Comments by Bangladesh Aide
India has expressed strong disapproval to Bangladesh regarding comments from Mahfuj Alam, an aide to Bangladesh's interim government. Alam's Facebook post, urging India to recognize an uprising against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been deleted. The Indian government emphasized the need for careful public communication.
India has lodged a strong protest with Bangladesh over remarks made by Mahfuj Alam, a key aide to the interim government. Alam's deleted Facebook post suggested India should recognize the movement leading to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.
Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the protest was communicated to Bangladesh and mentioned that the controversial post has been removed. Jaiswal urged caution in public statements, emphasizing the importance of mindful expression in international relations.
India has consistently expressed a desire to deepen ties with both the Bangladeshi populace and its interim government. However, this incident highlights the necessity for responsible public discourse in maintaining diplomatic goodwill.
