Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Voter Deletion Conspiracy

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP chief, accused BJP's JP Nadda of labeling Purvanchalis as Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, claiming their votes were being deleted in Delhi. He criticized BJP for not declaring a chief ministerial candidate. Kejriwal announced AAP's door-to-door campaign to counter BJP's alleged plot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has accused BJP president JP Nadda of erasing the votes of Purvanchali residents in Delhi, equating them with Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal criticized the BJP's failure to present a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, comparing the party to a ''wedding party without a groom.''

He announced a campaign led by AAP's Sanjay Singh to highlight the issue, claiming it as a strategic attempt by the BJP to undermine AAP support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

