Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Voter Deletion Conspiracy

In a heated political exchange, Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has accused BJP president JP Nadda of erasing the votes of Purvanchali residents in Delhi, equating them with Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal criticized the BJP's failure to present a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, comparing the party to a ''wedding party without a groom.''

He announced a campaign led by AAP's Sanjay Singh to highlight the issue, claiming it as a strategic attempt by the BJP to undermine AAP support.

