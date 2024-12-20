Opposition's Next Move: No-Confidence Drama in Rajya Sabha

The political tension in India's Rajya Sabha surfaced again as Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hinted at renewed attempts to push a no-confidence motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. This comes after the previous notice was dismissed, labeled as improper.

Speaking to PTI, Ramesh indicated that opposition might reintroduce the notice in the Budget Session starting January 30. He emphasized that the rejected notice was merely a prelude, foretelling more strategic moves by the opposition to challenge what they claim are biased actions by Dhankhar.

The earlier notice was reportedly dismissed on trivial grounds, according to Ramesh, who critiqued the dismissal as lacking substantive justification. The opposition members, invoking Article 67(b), argue Dhankhar's removal due to perceived partiality, signaling growing dissatisfaction with the vice-president's conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)