Nagaland Congress Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remark

The Nagaland Congress staged a demonstration demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over remarks allegedly insulting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The protest, highlighting constitutional values and democratic principles, also addressed issues like the death of Youth Congress member Mridul Islam and allegations against Rahul Gandhi.

Congress protest in Nagaland's Kohima (Photo/@INCNagaland). Image Credit: ANI
The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC), supported by its affiliated organizations and the Kohima District Congress Committee (KDCC), held a significant demonstration at Congress Bhavan in Kohima today. The protest called for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, citing his remarks as insulting to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

The demonstration, part of a nationwide campaign, criticized Shah's controversial statements and actions. NPCC Working President Khriedi Theunuo condemned the Home Minister, asserting that his remarks undermine democratic principles, demanding accountability at the highest echelons of the government.

Adding to the censure, PCC Secretary Akuonuo Miachieo voiced fury over the statements, insisting on Shah's immediate resignation. She argued that his actions contradict the Constitution's values. The protest also drew attention to the death of Assam Youth Congress member Mridul Islam, allegedly at the hands of Assam Police, and the detention of Youth Congress leaders in Guwahati.

Lima Lemtur, President of the Nagaland Pradesh Youth Congress, called the incident a grave abuse of power and a direct assault on democratic norms. The NPCC further criticized allegations from MP S Phangnon Konyak against Lok Sabha's Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, branding them as diversions from critical issues and attacks on their leadership. The NPCC vowed to persist in their protests until Shah resigns, emphasizing their dedication to constitutional and democratic integrity. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

