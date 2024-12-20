Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Amethi Farmer Assault

In a scathing commentary, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being discriminatory against the poor and farmers, characterizing it as 'a party of the rich.'

This statement emerged following viral footage showing a farmer allegedly being beaten by a revenue officer in Amethi, escalating public discourse around farmer rights and government policies.

The clash, which ensued over a significant unpaid loan, underscores ongoing financial pressures in rural India, with involved parties disputing the legality and ethics of the actions taken by the revenue team.

(With inputs from agencies.)