Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Amethi Farmer Assault
Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP, labeling it 'a party of the rich' after a video showed a farmer being assaulted by a revenue official in Amethi. The incident highlights tensions over a family debt, with allegations against the revenue team despite an ongoing court case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:45 IST
- India
In a scathing commentary, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being discriminatory against the poor and farmers, characterizing it as 'a party of the rich.'
This statement emerged following viral footage showing a farmer allegedly being beaten by a revenue officer in Amethi, escalating public discourse around farmer rights and government policies.
The clash, which ensued over a significant unpaid loan, underscores ongoing financial pressures in rural India, with involved parties disputing the legality and ethics of the actions taken by the revenue team.
