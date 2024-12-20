Assam CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Heated Parliament Scuffle

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a scathing critique of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi following a tumultuous incident in parliament. Sarma accused Gandhi of displaying an appalling behavior that laid bare what he describes as Gandhi's 'true character' to the nation.

The fracas in parliament, involving shoving among members, allegedly included an altercation with a senior MP and inappropriate conduct towards a woman MP from Nagaland. Sarma warned that Gandhi's actions would lead the public to recognize potential societal division and injustice under such leadership.

Thursday's parliamentary session saw concurrent protests from both the Treasury benches and the Opposition. BJP MPs condemned the Congress for allegedly insulting BR Ambedkar, while Rahul Gandhi-led India Bloc demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation. In the aftermath, BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput sustained injuries.

The political turbulence extended beyond New Delhi as Sarma addressed the situation involving Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib being contained in a hotel by police in Guwahati. Sarma alleged intentions of disturbance and stated that Assam's hospitality prevented immediate imprisonment.

Criticizing local Congress leadership, Sarma accused them of unnecessarily agitating the people of Guwahati amidst political rivalry. Addressing over 20,000 students under the state's development initiative, Sarma reiterated his commitment to maintaining peace and order in Assam.

