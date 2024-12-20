Left Menu

Maharashtra Tensions Rise Over Marathi Family Assault

In Maharashtra's Thane district, an alleged attack on a Marathi-speaking family by a government employee has sparked legislative debate. The BJP-led Mahayuti condemned the insult to Marathi people, assuring justice. The accused, Akhilesh Shukla, and others face charges, revealing increasing tensions over discrimination against Marathi citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The alleged assault on a Marathi-speaking family by a Maharashtra government employee has ignited intense discussions in the state legislature. The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition, along with other political parties, has expressed disdain over what they deem an 'insult' to the Marathi populace, promising that such indignities will not be tolerated.

The incident, which took place on December 18 in Thane's Kalyan town, involved Akhilesh Shukla, an employee of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, and his wife. Allegedly, they attacked their Marathi neighbors following a dispute, escalating tensions over regional discrimination against Marathi-speaking individuals.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the council that appropriate actions are being taken, with charges filed against Shukla and others involved. Amid increasing reports of such discriminatory incidents, many political leaders are underscoring the need to protect the rights and dignity of Marathi people, vowing justice and adherence to constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

