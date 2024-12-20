Left Menu

Political Tensions in Maharashtra: Development vs. Politics

NCP leader Rohit Pawar emphasized the importance of meetings between Opposition MLAs and those in power for the development of constituencies. He warned against politicizing these engagements, citing recent discussions with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and CM Devendra Fadnavis as crucial for funding vital projects.

Political Tensions in Maharashtra: Development vs. Politics
NCP leader Rohit Pawar emphasized the necessity for opposition MLAs to engage with those in power to ensure development within their constituencies, highlighting the broader issues affecting the state.

Pawar denounced the tendency to politicize these essential meetings, insisting their focus should remain on progress rather than political rivalry.

The MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed responded to inquiries regarding his party colleague, first-time legislator Rohit Patil, and his meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Both meetings were described as critical for development funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

