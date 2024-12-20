Left Menu

Netflix Scores Big with FIFA Women's World Cup Deal

FIFA has signed a significant agreement with Netflix to broadcast the 2027 and 2031 Women's World Cup editions in the U.S. This partnership reflects Netflix's strong commitment to promoting women's football, as emphasized by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who praised the collaboration as a game changer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:21 IST
Netflix Scores Big with FIFA Women's World Cup Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

FIFA has announced a groundbreaking deal with Netflix to televise the 2027 and 2031 Women's World Cup tournaments in the United States. This strategic partnership, revealed on Friday, marks a major step in bringing women's soccer to broader audiences.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino hailed Netflix's commitment to advancing the profile of women's football globally. 'As a marquee brand, Netflix's dedication ensures a landmark partnership,' Infantino stated, underscoring the streaming giant's long-term investment and strategic role in sports media.

This collaboration underscores a significant moment in the sports media landscape, positioning Netflix as a key player in broadcasting international sporting events and empowering women's sports visibility. The deal is poised to captivate U.S. audiences and boost interest in women's soccer markedly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024