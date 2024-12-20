Netflix Scores Big with FIFA Women's World Cup Deal

FIFA has announced a groundbreaking deal with Netflix to televise the 2027 and 2031 Women's World Cup tournaments in the United States. This strategic partnership, revealed on Friday, marks a major step in bringing women's soccer to broader audiences.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino hailed Netflix's commitment to advancing the profile of women's football globally. 'As a marquee brand, Netflix's dedication ensures a landmark partnership,' Infantino stated, underscoring the streaming giant's long-term investment and strategic role in sports media.

This collaboration underscores a significant moment in the sports media landscape, positioning Netflix as a key player in broadcasting international sporting events and empowering women's sports visibility. The deal is poised to captivate U.S. audiences and boost interest in women's soccer markedly.

